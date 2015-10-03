Kid Cudi Drops “Wedding Tux” & “Judgmental C*nt” (NEW MUSIC)

Kid Cudi doesn’t want to keep his fans waiting for new music any longer.

The Cleveland artist announced earlier this week that his upcoming album, Speeding Bullet To Heaven, will actually be a double album. After issues with his music being delayed, Cudi also decided that he would drop two new tracks.

Known to dip and dabble in a variety of sounds, Cudi takes the alternative rock approach on both “Wedding Tux” and “Judgmental Cunt.” Both singles express Cudi’s doubtful moments, as well as his occasional feelings of worthlessness.

Listen to both tracks below and stay tuned.

SOURCE: Miss Info | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

