Music
Ty Dolla $ign Feat. Fetty Wap "When I See Ya" (NEW VIDEO)

Ty Dolla $ign recruits Fetty Wap for his “When I See Ya” video.

The L.A. producer-turnt-singer enlists 2015’s most sought-after artist for a collaboration featured on his upcoming album, Free TC. In “When I See Ya,” both Fetty and Ty are found in a trippy setting surrounded by beautiful women. Director Elliott Sellers gives the track a whole ‘nother meaning with its dark and dramatic visual approach.

Ty Dolla’s upcoming project is currently available for pre-order on iTunes. So far, Ty treated us with his banger “Blasé,” featuring Future and Rae Sremmurd. Watch the visual above and stay tuned for Free TC‘s November 13th release.

Kanye West, Post Malone, & Ty Dolla $ign "Fade" (NEW MUSIC)

Ty Dolla $ign, Rae Sremmurd, & Future "Blasé" (NEW VIDEO)

Ty Dolla $ign Feat. Fetty Wap “When I See Ya” (NEW VIDEO) was originally published on globalgrind.com

