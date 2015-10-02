Ty Dolla $ign Feat. Fetty Wap “When I See Ya” (NEW VIDEO)

Ty Dolla $ign recruits Fetty Wap for his “When I See Ya” video.
The L.A. producer-turnt-singer enlists 2015’s most sought-after artist for a collaboration featured on his upcoming album, Free TC. In “When I See Ya,” both Fetty and Ty are found in a trippy setting surrounded by beautiful women. Director Elliott Sellers gives the track a whole ‘nother meaning with its dark and dramatic visual approach.
Ty Dolla’s upcoming project is currently available for pre-order on iTunes. So far, Ty treated us with his banger “Blasé,” featuring Future and Rae Sremmurd. Watch the visual above and stay tuned for Free TC‘s November 13th release.
Source:Instagram
1 of 17
1. Receiving the key to his hometown of Patterson, NJ.
Source:Instagram
2 of 17
2. Hanging with Coke Boy (and Khloe Kardashian ex) French Montana. Could Fetty date a member of the klan next?
Source:Instagram
3 of 17
3. 10 bands, 50 bands, 100 bands.
Source:Instagram
4 of 17
4. Trying out his brand new Yeezys.
Source:Instagram
5 of 17
5. King Shit, Sippin King Shit out the bottle.
Source:Instagram
6 of 17
6. Bling, Bling all day.
Source:Instagram
7 of 17
7. Chilling with Kid Ink in the club.
Source:Instagram
8 of 17
8. "In love with the money, I ain't never letting go."
Source:Instagram
9 of 17
9. Boss Meetings.
Source:Instagram
10 of 17
10. On top of that cherry red Ferrari.
Source:Instagram
11 of 17
11. Sky Walking.
Source:Instagram
12 of 17
12. "Ever got advice from Ye? Ever got a phone call from Drake? Ever been on stage with Good Music … Imma beginner in this shit … Fuck are youuu doin 💯"
Source:Instagram
13 of 17
13. Wap, Ty Dolla $ign, Kid Ink.
Source:Instagram
14 of 17
14. Proud Dad.
Source:Instagram
15 of 17
15. First class in the air.
Source:Instagram
16 of 17
16. "Dreamin' 'bout the money … & ya still on my hair lol 💯"
Source:Instagram
17 of 17
17. Fetty and Wiz bro out.
