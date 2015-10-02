Ty Dolla $ign Feat. Fetty Wap “When I See Ya” (NEW VIDEO)

Ty Dolla $ign recruits Fetty Wap for his “When I See Ya” video.

The L.A. producer-turnt-singer enlists 2015’s most sought-after artist for a collaboration featured on his upcoming album, Free TC. In “When I See Ya,” both Fetty and Ty are found in a trippy setting surrounded by beautiful women. Director Elliott Sellers gives the track a whole ‘nother meaning with its dark and dramatic visual approach.

Ty Dolla’s upcoming project is currently available for pre-order on iTunes. So far, Ty treated us with his banger “Blasé,” featuring Future and Rae Sremmurd. Watch the visual above and stay tuned for Free TC‘s November 13th release.

