Is Michael Sam Going To Appear On “Empire?” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

According to Gary With Da Tea, Michael Sam might be coming soon to an “Empire“ episode on your TV screen! After recently making headlines for wondering if coming out jeopardized his football career, his acting career might be about to jump start! Click on the audio player to hear more of the details on this story in this edition of Gary’s Tea!

Is Michael Sam Going To Appear On "Empire?"

