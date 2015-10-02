Will Smith Flexes His Spanish On Bomba Estéreo’s “Fiesta” Remix (NEW MUSIC)

The Internet is literally OBSESSED with the ’90s, so when one of our favorite cultural icons does something in the current, we can’t get enough. Will Smith is the latest to step out of the time machine, and he hopped on the remix to Bomba Estéreo‘s “Fiesta.” We all know how much Big Willy loves a party (all signs point to a lot, especially with this song).

Simón Mejía, who founded the Grammy-nominated band, said in a statement that he “couldn’t believe” Will wanted to be featured on their song. According to ABC News, Will discovered the band on a trip to Colombia, and couldn’t wait to reach out to them.

“When I was told that Will Smith wanted to collaborate on a remix with Bomba, I couldn’t believe it. This opportunity to work with Will was beyond anything we have dreamed of. … It’s just magic,” Mejia said.

It’s the first time the Fresh Prince has put out a song since 2005’s “Switch” from his Lost & Found album. He also rapped in Spanish, so kudos to Will for trying something different. Take a listen to “Fiesta” above.

SOURCE: ABC News

