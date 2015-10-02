Will Smith Flexes His Spanish On Bomba Estéreo’s “Fiesta” Remix (NEW MUSIC)

The Internet is literally OBSESSED with the ’90s, so when one of our favorite cultural icons does something in the current, we can’t get enough. Will Smith is the latest to step out of the time machine, and he hopped on the remix to Bomba Estéreo‘s “Fiesta.” We all know how much Big Willy loves a party (all signs point to a lot, especially with this song).
Simón Mejía, who founded the Grammy-nominated band, said in a statement that he “couldn’t believe” Will wanted to be featured on their song. According to ABC News, Will discovered the band on a trip to Colombia, and couldn’t wait to reach out to them.
“When I was told that Will Smith wanted to collaborate on a remix with Bomba, I couldn’t believe it. This opportunity to work with Will was beyond anything we have dreamed of. … It’s just magic,” Mejia said.
It’s the first time the Fresh Prince has put out a song since 2005’s “Switch” from his Lost & Found album. He also rapped in Spanish, so kudos to Will for trying something different. Take a listen to “Fiesta” above.
SOURCE: ABC News
Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Through The Years
Source:SplashNews
1 of 27
1. Crazy In Love
Source:SplashNews
2 of 27
2. A Little Ass Palming…
Source:SplashNews
3 of 27
3. Love & Laughs
Source:SplashNews
4 of 27
4. Carpet Kisses
Source:SplashNews
5 of 27
5. Jada's Knight In Shining Armor.
Source:Getty
6 of 27
6. Couples That Attend Sporting Events Together…Stay Together.
Source:Getty
7 of 27
7. Fresh
Source:Getty
8 of 27
8. Love So Deep
Source:Getty
9 of 27
9. Fixing Her Man
Source:Getty
10 of 27
10. Grammy Glam
Source:Getty
11 of 27
11. Traveling Lovers
Source:Getty
12 of 27
12. Such A Beautiful Couple
Source:Getty
13 of 27
13. Family Time
Source:Getty
14 of 27
14. Throwback
Source:Getty
15 of 27
15. King & Queen
Source:Getty
16 of 27
16. XoXo
Source:Getty
17 of 27
17. Red Carpet Ready
Source:Getty
18 of 27
18. Jokes
Source:Getty
19 of 27
19. Black Girls Rock Red Carpet
Source:Getty
20 of 27
20. Black Couples Rock
Source:Getty
21 of 27
21. Family
Source:Getty
22 of 27
22. Out & About
Source:Getty
23 of 27
23. Remember When?
Source:Getty
24 of 27
24. Perfect Smiles
Source:Getty
25 of 27
25. Car Laughs
Source:Getty
26 of 27
26. Cheering On Trey
Source:Getty
27 of 27
27. Fun & Games
