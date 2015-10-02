CLOSE
So Beautiful
Home

Donald Trump Is Delusional; Believes Black Voters Will Help Him Win Presidential Election

Are you apart of the 25% of voters that support Donald Trump?

0 reads
Leave a comment
US-VOTE-TRUMP

Source: KENA BETANCUR / Getty

Any time Donald Trump steps up to the mic, you’re never sure what foolishness you’re going to get. He began his presidential campaign by immediately alienating two of the fastest growing minority groups in America, Latinos and Asians. In a recent interview with CNBC, host John Harwood, asked the former Apprentice host about his previous racist remarks:

“What would you say to someone who said that the core idea of your campaign is appealing to fearful, anxious, white Americans and encouraging the belief that their problems are because of people who look different than them and have different features than them?”

To which Trump randomly replied, “No, I don’t think so,” Trump responded. “You know, my audiences are very– many, many blacks.

Trump is taking the statistics from a less credible poll and running with it. 1,000 people that participated in a “Survey USA Election Poll” about the presidential race. The question asked who would you vote for if they election were at that moment and only two names, Trump and Hilary Clinton were on the ballot.

Trump received 25% of the black vote in this fictional scenario. And he was clearly over the moon about it. “I had a poll come out the other day where I was 25 percent approval rating from the blacks as a Republican, which is the highest they have ever recorded,” he said. “Usually, it’s about 7 percent. In fact, they said if the election were held and you got 25% of the black vote, like in this poll, the election is over. You win.”

But wait, not so fast Delusional Donald, he may have received 25% of the black vote but Hilary received 59% Drops mic.

It’s also important to note that only 12% of the African Americans surveyed were register to vote as opposed to 67% of the white participates.

“You don’t think racial tension is the jet fuel of your campaign?” Harwood asked.

“I don’t think so,” Trump said. “I don’t want it to be and I don’t think it is.

There’s an important lesson in this tomfoolery. African Americans need to register vote so we can show Trump how we really feel about him!

Please, pretty please Donald, sit down and stop bothering us! Let us enjoy the last months of the Obama era in peace!

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

RELATED STORIES:

The Terminator Is Replacing Donald Trump As Host Of ‘Celebrity Apprentice’

Thugs Who Support Donald Trump Attack Homeless Hispanic Man In Boston

And We’re Done: Stacey Dash Defends Donald Trump’s Racist Immigration Comments

25 photos Launch gallery

Obama’s Best Instagram Moments During His Last Year As President

Continue reading Donald Trump Is Delusional; Believes Black Voters Will Help Him Win Presidential Election

Obama’s Best Instagram Moments During His Last Year As President

 

 

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2816693”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery2816693″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2816693″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2816693” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Donald Trump Is Delusional; Believes Black Voters Will Help Him Win Presidential Election was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

2016 Presidential Election , Barack Obama , donald trump , Hilary Clinton

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close