Dwayne Wade Thinks Gabrielle Union Is A Great Step-Mother

Being Mary Jane star, Gabrielle Union recently partnered with Tylenol and their new campaign, #HowWeFamily

In the super cute new video, Gabrielle says that she’s from one of the largest African American families in Omaha, Nebraska. Every year her relatives get together for a family reunion (they’re 97 years strong), which also includes a parade around the city.

This unique upbringing made Gabrielle so receptive to being a step-mother to her husbands kids. “How I grew up, everyone was included and everyone counted. So marrying into a family of three boys and becoming a step mom to three kids is an extension of how I grew up. The more the merrier. Everyone counts; everyone has a space.”

In the video we watch the Wade’s enjoying a birthday party, seemingly for Dwayne’s 7-year old son, Zion. The celebration seems like any little boys dream with lots of friends, family, singing and dancing as well as a huge cake and an ice cream truck.

There’s a slight hypocrisy in the video as Gabrielle is very adamant about saying “Dwayne’s three kids” referring to his two sons, Zaire and Zion with former wife Siohvaughn as well as his nephew that he has legal custody of, Dahveon.

However, prior to the couple getting married, we remember Dwayne had a “break baby”, Xavier who’s now 2-years-old. So regardless of whether or not Dwayne has custody of that fourth child, he still has, four kids!

“I was raised in a family that was all about unconditional love and no matter what incarnation your family comes in, you are enough. To be apart of a program that celebrates all different types of families, I jumped at the chance” says Gabrielle in the video.

Her husband also sings her parental praises in the new issue of Ocean Drive Magazine. The 33-year-old Wade looks good shirtless and in a sunhat on the cover of the lifestyle publication. Here he shares how his boys feel about Gabrielle, “She’s been through a lot. She’s seen a lot. Her voice is wanted not only from me, but the kids as well. They have a mother and she’s not trying to replace their mother, but in our household, she’s the lady in charge and they respect her for it.”

He also gives insight on the challenges of raising two teenagers. “When you get to a certain age, girls become the thing and that’s all you care about – girls and sports. I want them to be comfortable having those conversations with us. That’s not the easiest thing, but I think we’ve done a pretty good job so far.”

Check out the #HowWeFamily video below you can also watch an extended clip here. What do you think about the Wade’s latest comments on parenting? Should they have acknowledged his youngest son?

RELATED STORIES:

#RelationshipGoals: Have You Seen The Trailer For Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade’s New Rom-Com?

Gabrielle Union And D. Wade Serve #RelationshipGoals On Their One Year Wedding Anniversary Vacay

6 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2816673”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner2816673″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2816673″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2816673” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); #TheWadeUnion: Gabrielle Union & D.Wade Do Honeymoon World Tour Source:Instagram 1 of 6 1. The Wades Do Worldwide Adventure Gabrielle Union and her new hubby Dwyane Wade had a little trouble deciding on a honeymoon destination, so they opted for a trip around the world! Source:Instagram 2 of 6 2. Wade In The Water Gabrielle could not wait to Instabrag about her international honeymoon, and the first thing she posted was a shot of D.Wade rising from the water. Source:Instagram 3 of 6 3. Mr. & Mrs. Wade Do The Maldives Gabrielle said she refused to wear actual clothes during their stop in the Maldives. Whether posing for a his-and-her selfie, or riding bikes, the new Mrs. Wade was going to do it in a bikini. Source:Instagram 4 of 6 4. Hey, Gabby! We can't blame Gabby for rocking a white two-piece like the bride she is because she looked amazing. Source:Instagram 5 of 6 5. The Wades arrive in Africa After relaxing in the Maldives Gabrielle and D.Wade were off to Tanzania to meet the Masai! Source:Instagram 6 of 6 6. Gabrielle Gets Back To The Beach A day in the Serengeti was more than enough for Gabby and Dwyane because they were once again ready to hit the beach the next day! Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery2816673”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery2816673″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery2816673″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery2816673” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Dwayne Wade Thinks Gabrielle Union Is A Great Step-Mother #TheWadeUnion: Gabrielle Union & D.Wade Do Honeymoon World Tour Check out what Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are doing on their honeymoon! jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2816673”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery2816673″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2816673″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2816673” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Dwayne Wade Thinks Gabrielle Union Is A Great Step-Mother was originally published on hellobeautiful.com