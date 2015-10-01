Did Da Brat Spill Some Mariah Carey Tea? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

While Gary With Da Tea expresses his skepticism about Kim Kardashian‘s second pregnancy, he may have led Da Brat to accidentally spill some tea about Mariah Carey‘s pregnancy with her and Nick Cannon‘s twins! Click on the audio player to hear more of the details on this story in this edition of Gary’s Tea!

Check out the audio player and see what was said and how the crew responded to Gary's Tea!

