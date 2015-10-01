Zendaya recently made headlines when it was announced that Mattel was creating a Barbie version of the young celebrity. When the doll was unveiled, Nicki Minaj took to twitter to offer her congratulations, but it wasn’t received quite well by Zendaya’s fans! What happened? Gary With Da Tea explains when you click on the audio player to hear more of the details on this story in this edition of Gary’s Tea!
Why Zendaya’s Fans Came From Nicki Minaj [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com