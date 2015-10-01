Zendaya recently made headlines when it was announced that Mattel was creating a Barbie version of the young celebrity. When the doll was unveiled, Nicki Minaj took to twitter to offer her congratulations, but it wasn’t received quite well by Zendaya’s fans! What happened? Gary With Da Tea explains when you click on the audio player to hear more of the details on this story in this edition of Gary’s Tea!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email Submit

Check out the audio player and see what was said and how the crew responded to Gary’s Tea!

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show“

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Is Taking Heat For Perceived Shade At Zendaya’s Barbie Doll [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Nicki Minaj To Executive Produce TV Series Based On Her Life

RELATED: Zendaya Coleman’s Barbie Doll Is Just As Elegant As She Is

RELATED: Zendaya Claps Back At Twitter Trolls For Calling Her Parents Ugly

Why Zendaya’s Fans Came From Nicki Minaj [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: