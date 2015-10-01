A woman claims she was gang-raped by Derrick Rose and friends, but he claims she is misconstruing things because of her anger over petty little things. Who is telling the truth? Click on the audio player to hear more on this story and more sports news on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

Is Derrick Rose Really Guilty Of Sexual Assault? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on therussparrmorningshow.com

