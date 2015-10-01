Recently, LL Cool J’s son was arrested in New York City. So of course, The Russ Parr Morning Show has to take a hilarious look at all the hit songs by his father that he would definitely want to avoid hearing while locked up. Click on the audio player to join in on the laughs!

Follow @RussParrShow

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show … LIKE Him On Facebook!

[ione_facebook_like_box url_segment=russparrfanpage height=”260″

Songs LL Cool J’s Son Won’t Want To Hear In Jail [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on therussparrmorningshow.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: