The Game & Kendrick Lamar “On Me” (NEW MUSIC)

Compton stand up.

With only a week until The Documentary 2 hits store shelves, The Game and Kendrick Lamar’s “On Me” collaboration has surfaced on the ‘net.

It appears the Compton rapper’s album has leaked, and so far, we like what we’ve heard. The Game’s collaboration with Kendrick features a dope sample of Erykah Badu’s 1997 smash “On & On.”

“On me, that’s on me/ on me, that’s on me/ on me, that’s one me/ raise up n*gga, you are not the homie,” raps Kendrick.

The 36-song double disc album features guest appearances by Drake, Kanye West, Fergie, Future, Snoop Dogg, will.i.am, Dr. Dre, Diddy, Ab-Soul, and DeJ Loaf. The Documentary 2 hits store shelves on October 9.

Take a listen to Game and K.Dot’s “On Me” below.

