Rick Ross isn’t letting any legal trouble stop his shine.

Continuing the momentum of his Black Dollar mixtape, Ross drops the visual for his mixtape cut “Geechi Liberace.” The Ryan Snyder-directed video was shot in Ricky’s 109-room Atlanta mansion and features his future wife Lira Mercer as his leading lady.

Ricky’s rumored to be recording his eighth studio album, which is slated to drop in early 2016. Watch Rozay get cozy with his wifey up top.

Rick Ross “Geechi Liberace” (NEW VIDEO) was originally published on globalgrind.com