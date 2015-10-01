CLOSE
Janet Jackson “S.E.X.L.I.N.E.S” (NEW MUSIC)

Janet Jackson has been prepping us for months for her upcoming Unbreakable album release, and the wait will be over for her fans this Friday.

To tide her biggest supporters over, another track has hit the web off of the singing veteran’s project, called “S.E.X.L.I.N.E.S.”

The song is definitely going to bring out some sex appeal in listeners, as Janet vocalizes about some kinky lines, which was all produced by 7 Aurelis.

Check out the brand new track from Janet Jackson above, and let us know your thoughts.

Janet Jackson's Most Unforgettable Moments

Janet Jackson "S.E.X.L.I.N.E.S" (NEW MUSIC)

