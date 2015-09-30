Wale & Highbridge Voices “Voices In My Head” (NEW MUSIC)

Metro make it boom on these hoes.

Wale links up with Metro Boomin on a feel-good new song titled “Voices In My Head” featuring Highbridge Voices. The song was recorded for The Sprite Corner pop-up venue in New York City this summer.

Founded in the South Bronx, Highbridge Voices is an academic program designed to inspire and promote excellence within children through music and song.

“It makes me dream higher, maybe I can realize all I desire/ It never goes quiet, sometimes it’s so crowded it sounds like there’s a choir playing in my head,” raps Wale.

Mass Appeal reports:

“Wale let everyone know they were being treated to an exclusive experience, as he’d never opened up his creative process to such a large group before. However, once Wale and Metro Boomin settled on the direction of the song, it was almost as if they completely forgot about the crowd, experimenting without reservation.”

Wale is currently recording the follow-up to his March 2015 release The Album About Nothing. Take a listen to “Voices In My Head” below.

And watch how the song was recorded:

