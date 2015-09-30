CLOSE
Music
Home

Wale & Highbridge Voices “Voices In My Head” (NEW MUSIC)

0 reads
Leave a comment

Washington D.C. rapper Wale

Metro make it boom on these hoes.

Wale links up with Metro Boomin on a feel-good new song titled “Voices In My Head” featuring Highbridge Voices. The song was recorded for The Sprite Corner pop-up venue in New York City this summer.

Founded in the South Bronx, Highbridge Voices is an academic program designed to inspire and promote excellence within children through music and song.

“It makes me dream higher, maybe I can realize all I desire/ It never goes quiet, sometimes it’s so crowded it sounds like there’s a choir playing in my head,” raps Wale.

Mass Appeal reports:

“Wale let everyone know they were being treated to an exclusive experience, as he’d never opened up his creative process to such a large group before. However, once Wale and Metro Boomin settled on the direction of the song, it was almost as if they completely forgot about the crowd, experimenting without reservation.”

Wale is currently recording the follow-up to his March 2015 release The Album About Nothing. Take a listen to “Voices In My Head” below.

And watch how the song was recorded:

SOURCE: Mass Appeal | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

17 photos Launch gallery

Wale's "The Album About Nothing" Listening Session In New York City

Continue reading Wale & Highbridge Voices “Voices In My Head” (NEW MUSIC)

Wale's "The Album About Nothing" Listening Session In New York City

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4109693”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4109693″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4109693″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4109693” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Wale & Highbridge Voices “Voices In My Head” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

HIGHBRIDGE VOICES , metro boomin , new music , Wale

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close