Jay Z, Beyonce, Prince, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, & More To Perform At TIDAL X Concert In Brooklyn

Jay Z is bringing out the heavy-hitters to celebrate a TIDAL milestone.
Yesterday, Jay stunned the internet when he tweeted and then he shocked his haters when he announced that TIDAL has hit one million subscribers.
Despite all the “hateration” and “holleration,” there will now be some “dancery”…word to Mary J. Blige.
On October 20, Jay Z, along with his wife Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, Prince, T.I., Lil Wayne, Fabolous, Thomas Rhett, Damian Marley, and Indochine will perform at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in honor of the feat. The concert will also feature TlDAL rising acts like Alessia Cara, Justine Skye, the Flatbush Zombies, Bas, and Benjamin Booker.
TIDAL users can purchase tickets starting at 12 p.m. EST today by logging into their account. Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, October 2. It should also be noted that 100 percent of ticket proceeds will benefit nonprofit organizations dedicated to advancing positive community relations.
To purchase tickets, click here.
