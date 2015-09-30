CLOSE
Music
Home

Jay Z, Beyonce, Prince, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, & More To Perform At TIDAL X Concert In Brooklyn

0 reads
Leave a comment

Tidal X Concert

Jay Z is bringing out the heavy-hitters to celebrate a TIDAL milestone.

Yesterday, Jay stunned the internet when he tweeted and then he shocked his haters when he announced that TIDAL has hit one million subscribers.

Despite all the “hateration” and “holleration,” there will now be some “dancery”…word to Mary J. Blige.

On October 20, Jay Z, along with his wife Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, Prince, T.I., Lil Wayne, Fabolous, Thomas Rhett, Damian Marley, and Indochine will perform at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in honor of the feat. The concert will also feature TlDAL rising acts like Alessia Cara, Justine Skye, the Flatbush Zombies, Bas, and Benjamin Booker.

TIDAL users can purchase tickets starting at 12 p.m. EST today by logging into their account. Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, October 2. It should also be noted that 100 percent of ticket proceeds will benefit nonprofit organizations dedicated to advancing positive community relations.

To purchase tickets, click here.

14 photos Launch gallery

14 Photos Of Beyonce Slaying At The 2015 Budweiser Made In America Festival

Continue reading Jay Z, Beyonce, Prince, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, & More To Perform At TIDAL X Concert In Brooklyn

14 Photos Of Beyonce Slaying At The 2015 Budweiser Made In America Festival

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4109769”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4109769″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4109769″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4109769” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Jay Z, Beyonce, Prince, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, & More To Perform At TIDAL X Concert In Brooklyn was originally published on globalgrind.com

Beyonce , Fabolous , jay-z , lil wayne , music news , nicki minaj , prince , TIDAL , tidal x concert

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close