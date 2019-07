Britt has your ratchet reality review of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood! Ray J is a misogynist, Lil B calls his wife a terrorist, Hazel gets into a fight with a blogger and more. Click on the audio player to here all the ratchet details on The Russ Parr Morning Show!

