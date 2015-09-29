Migos “Talk More Than Bitches” (NEW MUSIC)

Women have been saying this for years, but no, men always maintained women are the gossip queens…Wrong.

Our favorite Atlanta trio, Migos, release a new joint titled “Talk More Than Bitches.” In an effort to revamp #MigosMondays, the guys address the issue of snitching and gossiping – two reprehensible acts on the street.

“These n*ggas talk more than Oprah,” raps Migos.

Enjoy this #MigosMondays track, as well as the trio’s Back To The Bando mixtape they released a few weeks back.

15 Pictures Of Madonna & Her Favorite Rappers (PHOTOS) 1. Madonna Taking A Chance On Chance The Rapper Don't know what these two have cooking up, but Madonna loves this kid. Madonna Taking A Chance On Chance The Rapper Don't know what these two have cooking up, but Madonna loves this kid. Source:Instagram 2 of 15 2. Madonna & Tupac Madonna was really THAT BITCH back in the day. RIP Pac. Source:Instagram 3 of 15 3. Madonna & Nas Madonna so damn freaky. Only Madonna can lick Nas' face and get away with it. Source:YouTube 4 of 15 4. Madonna Shaking Hands With Lil Wayne After this meeting, Madonna eventually went on to collaborate with both Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj. Source:GettyImages 5 of 15 5. Madonna & Macklemore Over the past 25 years, Madonna has been a staunch supporter of gay rights. It only makes sense that she would join a rapper who reached mainstream success for combating homophobia in hip-hop. Source:Instagram 6 of 15 6. She Loves Him A Lot…A Lot. Besides spending time with him, Madonna also bought Chance a razor scooter, because that's exactly the bling Chance loves. Source:Instagram 7 of 15 7. ….Like A Lot. Madonna recently took this picture of Chance and posted it on her Instagram. Source:GettyImages 8 of 15 8. Madonna Performing With Nicki Minaj & Sri Lankan Rapper M.I.A. When these three women shared the stage, things got hectic. A little too hectic actually. M.I.A. ended up having to pay an F.C.C. fine for being a rebel without a cause and flipping the bird on national television. Source:GettyImages 9 of 15 9. Madonna & Queen Latifah Some of y'all young people might not know this, but Queen Latifah was a rapper long before she became an actor or a Cover Girl. Source:YouTube 10 of 15 10. Madonna & Vanilla Ice OK, so Vanilla Ice was never a "real" rapper, but back when Madonna was dating him he was. Source:Instagram 11 of 15 11. Madonna & Diddy Who cares if Diddy has a ghostwriter, the music mogul has BARS! Now, take that! Take that! Source:Instagram via Eric Weiss 12 of 15 12. Madonna, Sting, & Pac Too much greatness. Source:Instagram 13 of 15 13. BBLU! Bad bitches. Source:Instagram 14 of 15 14. But First… Madonna and Kanye Take A Selfie. Life doesn't get any better than that. Source:Society6.com 15 of 15 15. Madonna & Big Daddy Kane Contrary to popular belief, Madonna and Big Daddy Kane never had sex. Sad, we know. BUT! They did, however, take these really hot and raunchy pictures for her sex book. Continue reading Migos "Talk More Than Bitches" (NEW MUSIC) 15 Pictures Of Madonna & Her Favorite Rappers (PHOTOS)

Migos “Talk More Than Bitches” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com