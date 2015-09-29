CLOSE
Migos “Talk More Than Bitches” (NEW MUSIC)

Women have been saying this for years, but no, men always maintained women are the gossip queens...Wrong.

Our favorite Atlanta trio, Migos, release a new joint titled “Talk More Than Bitches.” In an effort to revamp #MigosMondays, the guys address the issue of snitching and gossiping – two reprehensible acts on the street.

“These n*ggas talk more than Oprah,” raps Migos.

Enjoy this #MigosMondays track, as well as the trio’s Back To The Bando mixtape they released a few weeks back.

Migos “Talk More Than Bitches” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

