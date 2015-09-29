Rappers love to see double.
Similar to The Game’s decision to make The Documentary 2 a double disc album, Kid Cudi is making his forthcoming album, Speedin’ Bullet To Heaven, a double disc as well. One disc will feature all new songs, while the other will feature demos, unreleased song, outtakes, and rehearsal sessions. Cudi made the announcement on Twitter:
In other Scott Mescudi news, the Cleveland rapper reunited with collaborator Kanye over the past weekend during the “Black Skinhead” artist’s 808s & Heartbreak concert at the Hollywood Bowl.
Speedin’ Bullet To Heaven currently has no release date, but stay tuned.
SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
Kid Cudi Announces “Speedin’ Bullet To Heaven” Will Be A Double Disc Album was originally published on globalgrind.com