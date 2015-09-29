Kid Cudi Announces “Speedin’ Bullet To Heaven” Will Be A Double Disc Album

Rappers love to see double.

Similar to The Game’s decision to make The Documentary 2 a double disc album, Kid Cudi is making his forthcoming album, Speedin’ Bullet To Heaven, a double disc as well. One disc will feature all new songs, while the other will feature demos, unreleased song, outtakes, and rehearsal sessions. Cudi made the announcement on Twitter:

In other Scott Mescudi news, the Cleveland rapper reunited with collaborator Kanye over the past weekend during the “Black Skinhead” artist’s 808s & Heartbreak concert at the Hollywood Bowl.

Speedin’ Bullet To Heaven currently has no release date, but stay tuned.

SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

21 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4109470”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4109470″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4109470″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4109470” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Every Picture That Proves Kanye's Fashion During "808s & Heartbreak" Was Pure Gold Source:Getty 1 of 21 1. Casually stuntin'. Source:Getty 2 of 21 2. Too dapper. Source:Getty 3 of 21 3. Louis Vuitton Don. Source:Getty 4 of 21 4. The epic "Runaway" performance. Source:Getty 5 of 21 5. Two words: Bubble Vests. Source:Getty 6 of 21 6. Hov & 'Ye…in suspenders. Source:Getty 7 of 21 7. That haircut, though. Source:Getty 8 of 21 8. The red stage. Source:Getty 9 of 21 9. Backpack 'Ye was dope. Source:Getty 10 of 21 10. BAPE. Source:Getty 11 of 21 11. And after the red stage, there was more red. Source:Getty 12 of 21 12. Eyes behind shades. Source:Getty 13 of 21 13. Remember when Kanye smiled? Source:Getty 14 of 21 14. Kanye in green pants? Very rare. Source:Getty 15 of 21 15. Louis Vuitton-ed out. Source:Getty 16 of 21 16. Smooth as f*ck. Source:Getty 17 of 21 17. Oh, how things have changed. Source:Getty 18 of 21 18. That time he decided sight was not a necessity. Source:Getty 19 of 21 19. Classic 'Ye. Source:Getty 20 of 21 20. Another pair of epic sunglasses. Source:Getty 21 of 21 21. When his red carpet attire consisted of a fitted and kicks. Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4109470”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4109470″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4109470″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4109470” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Kid Cudi Announces “Speedin’ Bullet To Heaven” Will Be A Double Disc Album Every Picture That Proves Kanye's Fashion During "808s & Heartbreak" Was Pure Gold jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4109470”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4109470″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4109470″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4109470” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Kid Cudi Announces “Speedin’ Bullet To Heaven” Will Be A Double Disc Album was originally published on globalgrind.com