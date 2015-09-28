Chris Brown has a trial performance stay in Vegas as he battles with Australia to keep his tour dates there. Drake and Future’s surprise mixtape is number one on the charts, Momma Dee dines and ditches for her birthday, and more! Click on the audio player to hear about that and more celebrity news, on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

Follow @RussParrShow

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show … LIKE Him On Facebook!

Chris Brown Says Australia & Media Are Trying To Sabotage His Ticket Sales [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on therussparrmorningshow.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: