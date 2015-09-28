According to Gary With Da Tea, Lamar Odom and Scott Disick, two of the most infamous Kardashian exes are fed up and teaming up to try and topple the empire with a tell-all. But is the tell-all truthful? Click on the audio player to hear more of the details on this story in this edition of Gary’s Tea!

Check out the audio player and see what was said and how the crew responded to Gary's Tea!

Are The Exes Of Kim Kardashian’s Sisters Going To Drop A Major Bombshell? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

