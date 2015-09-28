Bernice Jenkins has some news about the Pope’s visit and all the menu items being cooked up for his arrival! Click on the audio player to hear the hilarious menu list in these Church Announcements!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email Submit

Get the latest announcements from Bernice Jenkins here and listen LIVE weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!”

RELATED: Bernice Jenkins Speaks On The Strange Passing Of A Church Member [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Maya Angelou Recites Poem From Heaven About Football Season For Bernice Jenkins [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Bernice Jenkins Gives Info About The Shack Up Retreat In Her Church Announcements [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

this_permalink = “http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com/category/the-show-2/bernice-jenkins/”; this_site = “http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com”;http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com//embed/playlist/1606754View gallery

Church Announcements: 21 Menu Items For The Pope Visit [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: