Wiz Khalifa “King Of Everything” (NEW MUSIC)

Wiz Khalifa

Apparently, Wiz Khalifa is the “King Of Everything.”

Following the release of “No Social Media” and “Burn Slow” with Rae Sremmurd, the Pittsburgh rapper drops a new Cozmo-produced track titled “King Of Everything.” Basically, Wiz Khalifa has recorded yet another smoker’s anthem.

“Young rich n*gga smoking weed when I wanna, young rich n*gga smoking weed when I wanna,” Wiz repeats.

It’s been a year since Wiz released Blacc Hollywood. He’s slated to drop Rolling Papers 2: The Weed Album sometime in 2016. Since it’s going to be a minute before the album drops, listen to Wiz’s new single below.

 

