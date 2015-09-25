Rickey Smiley & Da Brat take a trip down memory lane when they sing the “All In The Family” theme song together on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show. Check out the video above to see this exclusive footage from the show!

Rickey Smiley & Da Brat Sing “All In The Family” Theme Song [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

