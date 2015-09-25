CLOSE
Rickey Smiley & Da Brat Sing “All In The Family” Theme Song [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey SmileyDa Brat take a trip down memory lane when they sing the “All In The Family” theme song together on  The Rickey Smiley Morning Show. Check out the video above to see this exclusive footage from the show!

