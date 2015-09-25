Jidenna Reveals The Hustle That Kept Him Paid Before He Became Famous [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Although Jidenna was probably always a classic man, he wasn’t always a superstar! He tells “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show“ about his hustle back when he was still trying to make make ends meet!

Plus, Janelle Monae tells us what she used to do before the electric lady became a a rockstar! check out our previous interviews right here.

Tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am E/5-9 am C to hear us live!

