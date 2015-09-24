Why We Must Stand Up For Babies Getting Killed [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Amidst a climate of police deaths and gun violence, Jeff Johnson reminds us of the young children and babies who fall at the hands of gun violence every day in this country. Listen to the audio player to hear more details in this edition of 3 Things You Should Know.

