CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Rev. Michael Walrond Responds To Critics Of Him Being Tattooed On Reality Show ‘Black Ink’

3 reads
Leave a comment
Pastor Gets Tattoo on Black Ink

Source: promotional / VH1

Rev. Michael Walrond, who appeared for only a few minutes at the opening of last Monday’s Black Ink episode, started out providing advice to cast member Dutchess and then rolled up his t-shirt sleeve for his tattoo. He is known as Pastor Mik and is quickly rising as one of the most prolific and sought-after teachers and preachers in the country. Considered a visionary, cultural architect, and game-changer by his peers, Pastor Mike has not only catalytically changed the traditional perspective of ‘church’, but he is innovatively shifting the paradigm of Christian understanding and culture.

Rev. Walrond has 10 tattoos and an Omega  Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. brand. He told theGrio.com that the “critics don’t faze him.”

The popular pastor of First Corinthian Baptist Church says:

“I’ve gotten to a point in my life where I live the life that God created me to live and I do that by honoring God, by serving God and by being faithful to the call that I believe God has placed on my life.”

According to the church website, its membership has grown from 300 members to 9,000 members in a 10-year period under Walrond’s leadership.

Do you think this is a big deal?

Make sure to read:

this_permalink = “http://elev8.hellobeautiful.com/category/world/entertainment-world/&#8221;; this_site = “http://elev8.hellobeautiful.com&#8221;;http://elev8.hellobeautiful.com//embed/playlist/1392210View gallery

Rev. Michael Walrond Responds To Critics Of Him Being Tattooed On Reality Show ‘Black Ink’ was originally published on elev8.com

Black Ink , Rev. Michael Walrond

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kelly Rowland And The Dream In Concert
August Alsina’s Nunya Remix
 1 day ago
03.28.19
Jay Z
Jay Z Will Recieve NAACP President’s Award
 1 day ago
03.28.19
Power 106 FM Presents Powerhouse - Anaheim, CA
Trey Songz Shoots His Shot
 1 day ago
03.28.19
Jussie Smollett
Donald Trump Calls For Further Investigation of Jussie…
 1 day ago
03.28.19
Khalid
Khalid releases “Self” from upcoming album
 1 day ago
03.28.19
Ace Hood Album Release Party
DJ Khaled Hypes 21 Savage Verse
 1 day ago
03.28.19
Nipsey Hussle
Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London’s: couple quiz
 1 day ago
03.28.19
Report: Monica Files For Divorce From Ex-NBA Star…
 3 days ago
03.28.19
Becoming History! Michelle Obama’s Memoir Sells 10 Million…
 3 days ago
03.26.19
Wendy Williams Allegedly Rushed To Hospital After Finding…
 3 days ago
03.27.19
5 Beauty Products Under $10 That’ll Get You…
 4 days ago
03.26.19
When I Was Younger: Anderson .Paak Recalls The…
 4 days ago
03.26.19
Alfre Woodard Stars In Netflix’s ‘Juanita’ & Shows…
 4 days ago
03.26.19
Kehlani Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Girl [PHOTO]
 4 days ago
03.26.19
#WatchYourself: The Internet Celebrates ‘Us’ With Chilling Dance…
 5 days ago
03.26.19
Florida Teachers Can Volunteer To Carry Guns On…
 5 days ago
03.26.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close