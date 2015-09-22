CLOSE
Da Brat Performs “What Chu Like” On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Da Brat turned things all the way up on air on when she delivered a killer rendition of her classic hit song “What Chu Like” on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show. Check out the video above to see the amazing performance!

    Da Brat Performs “What Chu Like” On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

