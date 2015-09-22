CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Shows A Simple Act Of Kindness To A Mother In Need [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” has launched a new initiative with the support of The Rickey Smiley FoundationRickey’s Simple Acts of Kindness demonstrates Rickey’s commitment to the community, and will air every third Wednesday of the month.

In the audio player above, Rickey shares the story of a mother who needs help, and assists her in a meaningful way.

Rickey’s Simple Acts of Kindness is a meaningful charitable initiative to help families and individuals who are in need due to challenges and crises in their lives. Once a month on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” will honor (1) request through the Simple Acts of Kindness program.

HOW TO SUBMIT:

* Online at www.therickeysmileyfoundation.org

* Via email at support@therickeysmileyfoundation.org

The Rickey Smiley Foundation Management team will contact monthly recipients who are chosen to vet and assess need. Submitting, does not guarantee that we will honor request, and each person/family is selected based on need and our ability to meet that need.

    Rickey Smiley Shows A Simple Act Of Kindness To A Mother In Need [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

