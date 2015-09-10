The Game Is Over For Karrueche, But He Still Loves Her Selfie

The Game might finally be over for Karrueche.

The Los Angeles rapper decided he no longer wants to follow the beautiful up and coming actress on Instagram. The Game caused a stir after he decided to like a bunch of Kae’s pictures and make her the only person he followed.

But that run is over as quickly as it began. Game unfollowed Kae, but he did, however, first “like” a pic of the petite princess eating an ice cream cone. Can’t say we blame him…looks tasty.

The Game’s fascination with Chris Brown‘s ex has sparked a bit of bad blood between Chris, The Game, and Breezy’s friend Wackstar.

They’ve been in the middle of a little Twitter war of words over the past week, with several threats issued. Luckily, nothing has happened…yet.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

