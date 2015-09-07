Ice Cube says that he will be voting for Kanye West should the Chicago rapper follow through on his promise to run for President in 2020.

“Yeah, I’m voting for Kanye,” Cube said during a recent interview with Daily Mail Australia. “Why not? Who is better than Kanye that would run?”

The N.W.A icon also passed comment on the idea of Kim Kardashian becoming the First Lady of the United States.

“It’s cool,” he says, sitting alongside his son, O’Shea Jackson, Jr., who portrayed him in the recently released box office smash, Straight Outta Compton. “If that’s what it is, that’s what it is. No matter who is the president, you got to all get up and go to work in the morning.”

But, will Ice Cube be running as Kanye’s Vice President? Not a chance.

“No,” Ice Cube says. “Nah, I’m not into politics like that. I’m into helping my people get over the hump. I ain’t got time to help everybody. We got a lot of work to do.”

Ice Cube and O’Shea Jackson, Jr.’s interview with Daily Mail Australia can be viewed below:

Ice Cube Backs Kanye West’s 2020 Presidential Bid, But Don’t Expect Him To Run As VP was originally published on theurbandaily.com

