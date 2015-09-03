Hello Fall, Is That You? 5 Pieces To Upgrade Your Fall Wardrobe Now

With the last few days of summer up on us, saavy shoppers are turning their attention to the latest fall trends.

Raise your hand if lately you’ve been wishing for cooler temperatures to delve into this season’s fall trends. Hands up! We’re never satisfied, are we? Just remember this moment when we’re literally stuck in the dead of winter wishing for warmer temps.

To cure that fashion itch for fall, here are a few pieces that you can add to your wardrobe now to embrace those cooler temperatures.

Lavish Alice on the Fly Cape

Yes, we’ve all but played out this cape trend however; the longer length seen on this version gives the cape a brand new life. Consider this one SOLD.

Guiseppe Zanotti Tassel Knee High Boots

The tassel obsession continues with these boots. These are perfect for making your summer to fall transition.

Premium Leather Oversized Obi Belt

Did someone say cinched waist? This obi belt should be a staple in your closet this season. The options with it are endless. Give your figure a boost by adding it to your high waisted pants, shorts and skirts or add it over a blazer or top.

Ralph Lauren Peplum Officer’s Jacket

Yes, officer! The military inspired trend is back! Add this jacket for a quick transition into the trend.

Minimal Metal Collar from Bauble Bar

Chokers have been making their quiet comeback for the last couple of seasons. This version is minimalism at its best. There’s just enough impact to get the message.

What trends are you excited to try this season? Drop a line below and follow The Werk! Place on Twitter and Instagram @thewerkplace.

