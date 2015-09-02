CLOSE
Donald Trump Is Ready To Run Against Kanye West For President

After Kanye West delivered a mesmerizing speech during the MTV VMAs, everyone relished at the possible thought of him one day running for president. While 2020 is some time away from now, politicians are thinking about Kanye’s next move— most notably, Donald Trump

Rolling Stone linked up with the presidential hopeful in regards to his thoughts on Kanye’s announcement at the VMA’.

“I was actually watching [the VMAs] and saw him do it. And I said that’s very interesting. I wonder who gave him that idea. Miley Cyrus says, ‘Oh, I was gonna vote for Trump but now I’m going to vote for you.’ So it sounds like she was like made up for me and he took her away,” he says.

In terms of people dubbing him and ‘Ye as one of the same, he doesn’t see the comparisons.

“Somehow there are comparisons that are made so often, which is interesting.” says Trump. “Comparisons with Kanye and myself. I don’t quite get it.”

Finally, Trump reveals his intrigue in possibly running against the “Jesus Walks” rapper.

“He’s actually a different kind of person than people think. He’s a nice guy. I hope to run against him someday.”

How about you focus on 2016, Donald?

