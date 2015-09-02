SNEAK PEEK: Season 3 Of Being Mary Jane Is Back With Even More Drama

The fall season is almost here & one of our favorite shows is back earlier than expected!

Season three of ‘Being Mary Jane‘ premieres Tuesday October 20th and we’re all waiting to find out what happened after that explosive season finale. The new season picks up right after Mary Jane’s tragic car accident.

According to Entertainment Weekly, there are some major shakeups this season. Joining the cast this season is screen veteran Loretta Devine and singer/actress Jill Scott. Devine will portray Cecilia, a bookstore owner whose car was hit by Mary Jane’s vehicle last season. Cecilia isn’t a simple accident victim; she’ll actually try to extort Mary Jane for $25,000. Jill Scott joins the cast as Jackie, Niecy’s mom. She’s in town to give Niecy some tough love and rekindle her love with Patrick.

We’ll also see a new side of Mary Jane. Instead of being her typical workaholic self, we’ll watch as Mary Jane is sidelined by the accident and forced to watch a young anchor threaten her position with the network. The time off makes Mary Jane question her personal and professional life.

Mara Brock Akil, the shows creator says, “Season 3 is about new beginnings, putting lessons learned to the test, and of course healing. After receiving that phone call from David and getting into a car accident, Mary Jane has no other options but to work on her recovery from the accident, from toxic relationships, and from her self-destructive ways. It’s a season that will remind fans why they fell in love with Mary Jane to begin with. She’s flawed and somewhat broken, but watching her piece her life together is beautiful.”

Being Mary Jane premieres Tuesday October 20th at 9 p.m. EST on BET.

#TheWadeUnion: Gabrielle Union & D.Wade Do Honeymoon World Tour
1. The Wades Do Worldwide Adventure
Gabrielle Union and her new hubby Dwyane Wade had a little trouble deciding on a honeymoon destination, so they opted for a trip around the world!
2. Wade In The Water
Gabrielle could not wait to Instabrag about her international honeymoon, and the first thing she posted was a shot of D.Wade rising from the water.
3. Mr. & Mrs. Wade Do The Maldives
Gabrielle said she refused to wear actual clothes during their stop in the Maldives. Whether posing for a his-and-her selfie, or riding bikes, the new Mrs. Wade was going to do it in a bikini.
4. Hey, Gabby!
We can't blame Gabby for rocking a white two-piece like the bride she is because she looked amazing.
5. The Wades arrive in Africa
After relaxing in the Maldives Gabrielle and D.Wade were off to Tanzania to meet the Masai!
6. Gabrielle Gets Back To The Beach
A day in the Serengeti was more than enough for Gabby and Dwyane because they were once again ready to hit the beach the next day!

SNEAK PEEK: Season 3 Of Being Mary Jane Is Back With Even More Drama was originally published on hellobeautiful.com