RapAttackReportCard: Fetty Wap, Chief Keef, Chris Brown & More…

Every week the Rap Attack crew grades all things hip hop but, this isn’t your TYPICAL report card. We have our own way of doing things. Check out our grading policy:

D – The Highest Grade….D for “DOPE“

C – An OK Grade….C for “Chills“

B – Uhhhh…. B for “Boooooo“

A – TRY AGAIN…A for AWWWW HELLLL NO!!!

This Week:

HIP HOP: Fetty Wap’s new album cover…Look HERE!!

WHAT WE THINK: It ain’t bad but…!!!

GRADE: C (Chills)

HIP HOP: Chief Keef names his son after his new project!! Wow!! Look HERE!!

WHAT WE THINK: Uhhh, really Chief Keef?!!!

GRADE: A (Awww Hell No)

HIP HOP: Have you seen Chris Brown’s FINISHED new tattoo? See it HERE!!

WHAT WE THINK: WTF!!!

GRADE: A (Awww hell No)

