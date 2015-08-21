Sorry Jay Z and Beyonce, LaLa and Carmelo Anthony are officially our new favorite celeb couple. The adorable Mr and Mrs. took to Instagram to subliminally dispel rumors LaLa had cheated on Carmelo with rapper Maino.
The day before, Instagram user “iluvpatricele” commented under a photo of LaLa accusing the TV host turned actress of being a “homewrecker” after she claims LaLa slept at Maino’s house following a movie date.
Maino also responded to the chatter on IG,
And there you have it folks. Another cheating rumor demolished.
These Are What Beautiful Black Bodies Look Like…
1 of 37
1. Beautiful Black Bodies
Black women come in all shapes, builds and skin tones. We take pride in our curves, six packs and svelte silhouettes. Let's just say, we keep it fierce at all times! In celebrations of our gorgeous, scroll through this gallery of stunning Black celebs showing off their fabulous figures.
2 of 37
2. Jada Pinkett Smith
3 of 37
3. Serena Williams
4 of 37
4. Porsha Williams
5 of 37
5. Ashanti
6 of 37
6. Beyonce
7 of 37
7. Draya
8 of 37
8. Ciara
9 of 37
9. Tracee Ellis Ross
10 of 37
10. Rihanna
11 of 37
11. Angela Simmons
12 of 37
12. Chrisette Michele
13 of 37
13. Amber Rose
14 of 37
14. Gabrielle Union
15 of 37
15. Danielle Brooks
16 of 37
16. Marjorie Harey
17 of 37
17. Chanel Iman
18 of 37
18. LaLa
19 of 37
19. Nicki Minaj
20 of 37
20. Jennifer Hudson
21 of 37
21. Taraji P. Henson
22 of 37
22. KeKe Palmer
23 of 37
23. Eva Marcille
24 of 37
24. Misty Copeland
25 of 37
25. Venus Williams
26 of 37
26. Jillian Hervey (Lion Babe)
27 of 37
27. Malaysia Pargo
28 of 37
28. Lana Gem
29 of 37
29. NeNe Leakes
30 of 37
30. Melanie Fiona
31 of 37
31. Chilli
32 of 37
32. Sonya Richard Ross
33 of 37
33. Kenya Moore
34 of 37
34. Jill Scott
35 of 37
35. Jeanette Jenkins
36 of 37
36. Trina
37 of 37
37. Toni Braxton
LaLa & Carmelo’s Perfect Response To Cheating Rumors was originally published on hellobeautiful.com