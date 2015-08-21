CLOSE
Entertainment News
LaLa & Carmelo’s Perfect Response To Cheating Rumors

Now that's how you squash a rumor.

'Think Like A Man Too' - Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Sorry Jay Z and Beyonce, LaLa and Carmelo Anthony are officially our new favorite celeb couple. The adorable Mr and Mrs. took to Instagram to subliminally dispel rumors LaLa had cheated on Carmelo with rapper Maino.

Instagram Photo

The day before, Instagram user “iluvpatricele” commented under a photo of LaLa accusing the TV host turned actress of being a “homewrecker” after she claims LaLa slept at Maino’s house following a movie date.

Instagram Photo

Maino also responded to the chatter on IG,

Instagram Photo

And there you have it folks. Another cheating rumor demolished.

LaLa & Carmelo’s Perfect Response To Cheating Rumors was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

