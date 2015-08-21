Nicki Minaj’s Bent Over Wax Figure Is Getting A Much-Needed Redesign

After much controversy around Nicki Minaj‘s ridiculous bent over wax figure, Madame Tussaud announced they are going to make sure they have adequate staff to “monitoring guest behavior” and the “figure is redesigned” to avoid any inappropriate behavior.

Statement regarding Nicki Minaj’s Madame Tussauds wax figure pic.twitter.com/tnnyZL0BNX — Madame Tussauds LV (@TussaudsVegas) August 18, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

In case you haven’t been on the blogs lately, you may be asking yourself what inappropriate behavior? See below.

(And that’s one of the cleaner ones)

Outspoken femcee Azealia Banks took to Twitter last weekend to denounce the figure, tweeting:

As much as that woman has accomplished, they had to put her on all fours… Why not standing up with a mic in her hand ??? — AZEALIA BANKS (@AZEALIABANKS) August 12, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Martha Stewart's most iconic moment was when she went to jail but they didn't put her wax figure in a jail uniform… Come on y'all… — AZEALIA BANKS (@AZEALIABANKS) August 12, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

All ppl are gonna do is go up to that statue and take pictures shoving their crotch in her face and putting their crotch on her butt — AZEALIA BANKS (@AZEALIABANKS) August 12, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

We find it equally as ridiculous Madame Tussaud decided to portray Nicki in such a compromising position in the first place.

Do you think Madame Tussaud knew exactly what they were doing when they debuted the scandalous figure?

INSTADAILY: Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill's Cutest Photos Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill have been flaunting their love all over Instagram and even though we're kinda tired of them, we can't front — they're super cute. Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Down to ride? Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Conversations over pasta. NIcki Minaj & Meek Mill A couple who parties together, stays together. Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Cute couple. Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Watching each other's backs…sort of. Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill

