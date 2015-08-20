True Love? Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill’s Most Awkwardly Affectionate Moments

Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj are so in love; it’s clear in every picture they take together.

Things are heating up for #Omeeka. (Did she really get pregnant from Netflix and Chilling?) Now that their tour is on a break, the hip-hop duo can actually spend some quality time together.

My tour isn't over. Just this portion. Lol. Stay tuned. 😘 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) August 20, 2015

The last month has certainly tested the staying power of this couple. Meek went through a harsh war with Nicki’s labelmate Drake, and she’s been there to support her man every step of the way, even giving the world a glimpse into their life as a superstar duo.

So in honor of their coupledom, we picked out Nicki and Meek’s most loving (and kinda awkward) moments during The Pinkprint Tour. Check it out.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

