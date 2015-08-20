CLOSE
True Love? Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill’s Most Awkwardly Affectionate Moments

Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj are so in love; it’s clear in every picture they take together.

Things are heating up for #Omeeka. (Did she really get pregnant from Netflix and Chilling?) Now that their tour is on a break, the hip-hop duo can actually spend some quality time together.

The last month has certainly tested the staying power of this couple. Meek went through a harsh war with Nicki’s labelmate Drake, and she’s been there to support her man every step of the way, even giving the world a glimpse into their life as a superstar duo.

So in honor of their coupledom, we picked out Nicki and Meek’s most loving (and kinda awkward) moments during The Pinkprint Tour. Check it out.

True Love? Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill’s Most Awkwardly Affectionate Moments was originally published on globalgrind.com

