True Love? Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill’s Most Awkwardly Affectionate Moments

Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj are so in love; it’s clear in every picture they take together.
Things are heating up for #Omeeka. (Did she really get pregnant from Netflix and Chilling?) Now that their tour is on a break, the hip-hop duo can actually spend some quality time together.
The last month has certainly tested the staying power of this couple. Meek went through a harsh war with Nicki’s labelmate Drake, and she’s been there to support her man every step of the way, even giving the world a glimpse into their life as a superstar duo.
So in honor of their coupledom, we picked out Nicki and Meek’s most loving (and kinda awkward) moments during The Pinkprint Tour. Check it out.
1. When u & bae rent out the entire theatre to watch #StraightOutttaCompton with the team 😁😁😁. so proud of Ice Cube. Can't wait to reveal our lil secret. 😊😊😊Source: 1 of 3
2. Ride or Die.Source: 2 of 3
3. 💘Source: 3 of 3
