James Harden Comforts Khloe Kardashian With Chipotle After Lamar Odom Run-In

Who doesn't love Chipotle?

Source: Denise Truscello / Getty

After a heated run-in with her ex-husband following a workout at Soul Cycle, Khloe Kardashian turned to James Harden for some comfort. The rumored couple were photoed as they stopped for a little Mexican fast food from Chipotle.

This isn’t the first time Khloe and James (who also happens to be Trina’s ex) were spotted together. They’ve had their fair share of close moments.

Khloe Displays Her Bodacious Bod On Complex + Her Sexiest IG Photos

James Harden Comforts Khloe Kardashian With Chipotle After Lamar Odom Run-In was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

