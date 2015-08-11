CLOSE
Entertainment News
Did Kim Fields Get The Boot From ‘RHOA’ For Being Too Boring?

Reality TV isn't for the well-reserved.

27th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Backstage & Press Room

Source: Moses Robinson / Getty

Things are certainly shaking up in Atlanta!

A few weeks ago, we reported Kim Fields was joining the cast of Real Housewives of Atlanta, but it appears that she’s already gotten the boot. According to reports, Kim filmed with the girls for a month but was “dry and very reserved,” which doesn’t work for reality TV. As entertaining as we thought Kim might be, we thought RHOA would hurt the veteran actress’ image.

Marlo Hampton and Sheree Whitfield were spotted filming with the other ladies over the weekend and their addition is sure to fill the drama void left by Nene Leakes‘ dramatic departure.

What do you guys think? Are you guys glad Kim is gone and Sheree and Marlo are in?

Did Kim Fields Get The Boot From ‘RHOA’ For Being Too Boring? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

