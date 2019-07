RapAttackReportCard: Dre’s Back, Nicki’s Baby, Rich Homie & More…

Every week the Rap Attack crew grades all things hip hop but, this isn’t your TYPICAL report card. We have our own way of doing things. Check out our grading policy:

D – The Highest Grade….D for “DOPE“

C – An OK Grade….C for “Chills“

B – Uhhhh…. B for “Boooooo“

A – TRY AGAIN…A for AWWWW HELLLL NO!!!

This Week:

HIP HOP: Nicki’s been calling Meek her husband and claiming he’s her baby daddy. Word? Check it out HERE!!

WHAT WE THINK: Yayyyy but, stop faking lol!!

GRADE: B (Booo)

HIP HOP: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may be naming their new baby boy Easton HERE!!

WHAT WE THINK: Ummm eww…lol

GRADE: A (Aww Hell No)

HIP HOP: Rich Homie Quan is suing his label for $2 Million. Find out why HERE!!

WHAT WE THINK: All we can do is shake our heads!!

GRADE: A (Awww Hell No)

HIP HOP: Dr. Dre releases “Compton” album. Its HERE!!

WHAT WE THINK: TOOO DOPE!!!

GRADE:D (DOPE)

