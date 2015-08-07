CLOSE
Draya Says She’s Officially Done With ‘Basketball Wives’

After four seasons of arguments, drink-throwing and non-stop drama, Draya is quitting Basketball Wives: LA for good.

Draya stopped by Big Boy In The Morning to discuss everything from BBW to Mint Swim and her on-again, off-again relationship with Orlando Scandrick.

When asked about returning for the next season of BBW, she flat-out said no, but said she would be receptive to a possible spin-off show. “It would have to be really, really right and based on my businesses and positive stuff. I’m just not really interested in having me, my love life, my family on TV anymore,” she said.

But it  was the answer to her relationship status question that surprised us the most — she actually made it seem like they are back together.

“I got my ring,” she said. “We’re in a good place. It was an off-thing so it’s trying to get back on. We’re just kind of playing it day by day to see what’s up.”

As for that pesky restraining order?

“You know, I never got a restraining order. I never got served with a restraining order. I know that something was filed but I mean, I guess in order to make it official you got to hold on to it, you have to show up in court and serve it legally. I never got served so I don’t really know what that was about.”

Hmmm…sounds like Orlando filed for a restraining order but didn’t follow through with it.

Quite frankly, Basketball Wives: LA won’t survive without Draya. She is the star of the show! The producers better start looking for a replacement ASAP.

Will you still watch BBW without Draya?

Draya Says She's Officially Done With 'Basketball Wives' was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

