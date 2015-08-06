CLOSE
Entertainment News
Beyonce Launches Flash Tattoo Line So You Can Wear Her Songs On Your Body

Beyoncé's sexy new flash tattoo line gives you all the body candy without the commitment.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - March 31, 2015

Source: XPX/Star Max / Getty

Don’t you love Beyonce’s songs so much, you want to wear them on your body? We sure do. And now, with the launch of her flash tattoo line, you can ink your body without the commitment.

Bey posed seductively in CR Fashion Book, flaunting her flash tatts that add a sexy element to any ensemble. At $28 a pop, you too can be flawless, shimmer in metallic and wear the Beyhive without the sting.

Bey Good: Beyonce's Touching Humanitarian Mission In Haiti

Beyonce Launches Flash Tattoo Line So You Can Wear Her Songs On Your Body was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

