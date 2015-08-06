Beyonce Launches Flash Tattoo Line So You Can Wear Her Songs On Your Body

Don’t you love Beyonce’s songs so much, you want to wear them on your body? We sure do. And now, with the launch of her flash tattoo line, you can ink your body without the commitment.

Bey posed seductively in CR Fashion Book, flaunting her flash tatts that add a sexy element to any ensemble. At $28 a pop, you too can be flawless, shimmer in metallic and wear the Beyhive without the sting.

RELATED STORIES:

Laurieann Gibson Is Not Impressed By Any Entertainer Right Now (Besides Beyonce Of Course) 11 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2807149”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner2807149″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2807149″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2807149” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Bey Good: Beyonce's Touching Humanitarian Mission In Haiti Source:Instagram 1 of 11 1. Beyoncé Visits Haiti On A Humanitarian Mission With The United Nations Beyoncé loves to give back! The Queen joined the UN in a trip to Haiti to get a closer look at the progress made since the tragic earthquake in 2010. Donning a Bey Good blouse we're all dying to buy, Bey met with many people who were affected by the devastating earthquake. Check out the photos from her trip. Source:Instagram 2 of 11 2. Support Haiti by purchasing Beyoncé's BEY GOOD Tee. You can purchase Beyonce's Bey Good shirt and help support pediatric care in Haiti here. http://bit.ly/1RQpdXG Source:Instagram 3 of 11 3. Beyoncé Wears "Bey Good" Tee BeyGood is Beyoncé's charitable foundation. She launched BeyGood in 2014 and the organization has been aiding various efforts including Autism awareness, various food drives and more. Source:Instagram 4 of 11 4. Beyoncé Meets With Workers In Haiti Beyoncé met with the United Nations' humanitarian affairs chief Valerie Amos on her trip. Source:Instagram 5 of 11 5. Beyoncé Shared This Amazing Journey With Fans Beyoncé uploaded several pictures of her trip to her personal Instagram. We've uploaded several of them here. Source:Instagram 6 of 11 6. Beyoncé Loves The Kids Beyoncé talks to a young girl on her trip to Haiti. Source:Instagram 7 of 11 7. Beyoncé Surrounded Herself With Kids In Haiti The Queen Bee definitely has a soft spot in her heart for the kids. Source:Instagram 8 of 11 8. Beyoncé Visits A Children's Ward Beyoncé really looks touched by the children in Haiti. Source:Instagram 9 of 11 9. Beyoncé With More Workers & Press In Haiti Source:Instagram 10 of 11 10. Beyoncé Meets With The Locals This woman looks like she had a lot to tell Beyoncé. Source:Instagram 11 of 11 11. Beyoncé visited #Haiti today in a humanitarian mission with the United Nations. #BeyGood We're happy to see Beyonce on this mission. We haven't forgotten about Haiti. Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery2807149”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery2807149″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery2807149″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery2807149” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Beyonce Launches Flash Tattoo Line So You Can Wear Her Songs On Your Body Bey Good: Beyonce's Touching Humanitarian Mission In Haiti jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2807149”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery2807149″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2807149″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2807149” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Beyonce Launches Flash Tattoo Line So You Can Wear Her Songs On Your Body was originally published on hellobeautiful.com