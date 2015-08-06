Lil Kim is speaking out about the bitter custody between she and her daughter’s father, Mr. Papers.

In alleged tweets that appear to be deleted, Kim explains why the custody battle is now in the hands of the court.

According to Bossip, Mr Papers (real name Jeremy Neil) filed for visitation rights last month and even agreed to court-supervised visits. He claims since his breakup with Kim last year, he has been blocked from seeing Royal Reign and he is now asking the courts to step in.

Lil Kim reportedly missed their recent court hearing and filed her own suit alleging that Mr. Papers had assaulted her. She later backtracked on those statements.

Sounds like this case is getting extremely messy. Hopefully, it is resolved sooner than later for Royal Reign’s sake.

Who could really stay away from this adorable girl?

Lil Kim Explains Why Her Baby’s Father Hasn’t Seen Their Daughter was originally published on hellobeautiful.com