It’s hard to make a comedian LOL, but this photo left Rickey Smiley crying! Here’s what he said about it:

Sitting on the plane with tears streaming down my face!!! I swear I’m deleting my account.

Please caption this picture by clicking on this Facebook link to see the full image and leave your comment!

Text GOSSIP To 71007

To Get The Hottest Tea Daily!

Reply Help for Help; STOP GOSSIP to Cancel; STOP to End All. Message & Data Rates May Apply. 5 messages/week max.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST to get more funny stuff straight from Rickey!

RELATED: The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley In “We Miss Robert” Will Have You Crying! [VIDEO]

RELATED: See Rickey Smiley Play Senator At The White House! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

CAPTION THIS: The Ratchet Picture That Brought Rickey Smiley To Tears! [PHOTO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com