Mazel Tov! Evan Ross & Ashlee Simpson Welcome A Baby Girl

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson have officially started a family together, as the two have reportedly welcomed their new baby girl.

According to reports, the Pieces of Me singer gave birth to their little lady this past Thursday, and were surrounded by their friends and family.

As of right now, the power couple has not released any informations regarding their baby’s name or weight, but we surely can hope that they post a photo of her very soon.

This the first child for Evan Ross, but the second child for Ashlee, who also has a 6-year-old son named Bronx with her ex-husband Pete Wentz.

Congratulations to the beautiful couple, and we wish them the best with their new bundle of joy.

SOURCE: GossipCop | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

