Sneak Peek: Puff Daddy Feat. Pharrell “Finna Get Loose” (NEW VIDEO)

Diddy is gearing us up for his last album, No Way Out 2, and he’s about to release his first music video from the project.

The music mogul has been making big moves with his newest single “Finna Get Loose,” and now we’re getting a sneak peek as to what the music video has in store.

Revolt released a 40-second preview of the song’s visuals, and so far, we can tell that Pharrell Williams, who is featured on the track, will be getting us off our feet.

Taking place in a graffiti-filled venue, a crowd forms in the black-and-white visuals, with the legendary producer taking the microphone.

See a preview of the Hype Williams-directed video above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

