Extra Butter: "Vacation" Star Ed Helms Reveals His Dream Kanye Remix

| 07.29.15
Your summer Vacation is getting an early jump on the weekend.

The reboot of the 1983 classic, National Lampoon’s Vacation starring Chevy Chase, is in theaters today. In it, Ed Helms plays a grown up Rusty Griswold, who gets the bright idea to take his family on a road trip to Wally World just like his father did when he was younger.

And like the original, it’s a wild ride of mayhem, sex, and poo, as costars Christina Applegate, Skyler Gisondo, and Steele Stebbins come along for the fun.

On this week’s Extra Butter with BlogXilla, I talk to the cast about all the fun they had making this movie. The kids (Steele and Skyler) go at it during the whole film, with younger Steele bullying his big brother and cursing a lot. Like all kids, the 11-year-old says he leaped at the opportunity to have a potty mouth.

The cast also talks about the awful “Hot Springs” scene, which was actually very cold and muddy. And Ed reveals exactly how he would remix a Kanye song. 

Check out this week’s Extra Butter above.

