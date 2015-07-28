Chance The Rapper Announces ‘Family Matters’ Tour With Special Guests

Chance The Rapper isn’t slowing down his work ethic anytime soon, as he’s just announced a brand new tour to come this Fall.
The Chicago MC announced his new Family Matters Tour, which will feature special guests D.R.A.M., Metro Boomin, and Towkio joining him on the road.
The tour kicks off on October 11 in Austin, Texas, and will stop in other major cities including Detroit, Toronto, New York, Boston, and Miami, ending its run in Los Angeles on November 24.
Chance has been performing consistently throughout the summer at tons of festivals all over, but the tickets for his own headlining tour go on sale Friday, July 31.
See the dates for the Family Matters Tour below.
Oct. 11 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits
Oct. 13 – St. Louis, MO – Pagent
Oct. 14 – Kansas City, MO – Midland
Oct. 15 – Minneapolis, MN – Myth
Oct. 16 – Milwaukee, WI – Rave
Oct. 18 – Detroit, MI – Fillmore
Oct. 19 – Toronto, CAN – Sound Academy
Oct. 21 – Montreal, CAN – Olympia
Oct. 22 – Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory
Oct. 23 – New York, NY – Terminal 5
Oct. 27 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
Oct. 29 – Richmond, VA – The National
Oct. 31 – Live Oak, FL – Suwannee Hulaween
Nov. 1 – New Orleans, LA – Voodoo Festival
Nov. 2 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
Nov. 5 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Landing
Nov. 7 – Miami, FL – Fillmore
Nov. 8 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock
Nov. 9 – Raleigh, NC – Ritz
Nov. 10 – Charlotte, NC – Fillmore
Nov. 12 – Houston, TX – Bayou
Nov. 13 – Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom
Nov. 15 – Albuquerque, NM – Santa Ana Star Center
Nov. 16 – Denver, CO – Fillmore
Nov. 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
Nov. 23 – San Diego, CA – Soma
Nov. 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine
PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram
Chance The Rapper's Best Instagram Moments (PHOTOS)
