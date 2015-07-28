CLOSE
Music
Home

Chance The Rapper Announces ‘Family Matters’ Tour With Special Guests

0 reads
Leave a comment

Instagram Photo

Chance The Rapper isn’t slowing down his work ethic anytime soon, as he’s just announced a brand new tour to come this Fall.

The Chicago MC announced his new Family Matters Tour, which will feature special guests D.R.A.M., Metro Boomin, and Towkio joining him on the road.

The tour kicks off on October 11 in Austin, Texas, and will stop in other major cities including Detroit, Toronto, New York, Boston, and Miami, ending its run in Los Angeles on November 24.

Chance has been performing consistently throughout the summer at tons of festivals all over, but the tickets for his own headlining tour go on sale Friday, July 31.

See the dates for the Family Matters Tour below.

Oct. 11 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits

Oct. 13 – St. Louis, MO – Pagent

Oct. 14 – Kansas City, MO – Midland

Oct. 15 – Minneapolis, MN – Myth

Oct. 16 – Milwaukee, WI – Rave

Oct. 18 – Detroit, MI – Fillmore

Oct. 19 – Toronto, CAN – Sound Academy

Oct. 21 – Montreal, CAN – Olympia

Oct. 22 – Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory

Oct. 23 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

Oct. 27 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

Oct. 29 – Richmond, VA – The National

Oct. 31 – Live Oak, FL – Suwannee Hulaween

Nov. 1 – New Orleans, LA – Voodoo Festival

Nov. 2 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Nov. 5 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Landing

Nov. 7 – Miami, FL – Fillmore

Nov. 8 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock

Nov. 9 – Raleigh, NC – Ritz

Nov. 10 – Charlotte, NC – Fillmore

Nov. 12 – Houston, TX – Bayou

Nov. 13 – Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom

Nov. 15 – Albuquerque, NM – Santa Ana Star Center

Nov. 16 – Denver, CO – Fillmore

Nov. 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Nov. 23 – San Diego, CA – Soma

Nov. 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

Chance The Rapper's Best Instagram Moments (PHOTOS)

17 photos Launch gallery

Chance The Rapper's Best Instagram Moments (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Chance The Rapper’s Best Instagram Moments (PHOTOS)

Chance The Rapper's Best Instagram Moments (PHOTOS)

Chance The Rapper Announces ‘Family Matters’ Tour With Special Guests was originally published on globalgrind.com

chance the rapper , d.r.a.m. , family matters tour , metro boomin , Tour , Tour Dates

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close