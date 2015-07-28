Chance The Rapper Announces ‘Family Matters’ Tour With Special Guests

Chance The Rapper isn’t slowing down his work ethic anytime soon, as he’s just announced a brand new tour to come this Fall.

The Chicago MC announced his new Family Matters Tour, which will feature special guests D.R.A.M., Metro Boomin, and Towkio joining him on the road.

The tour kicks off on October 11 in Austin, Texas, and will stop in other major cities including Detroit, Toronto, New York, Boston, and Miami, ending its run in Los Angeles on November 24.

Chance has been performing consistently throughout the summer at tons of festivals all over, but the tickets for his own headlining tour go on sale Friday, July 31.

See the dates for the Family Matters Tour below.

Oct. 11 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits

Oct. 13 – St. Louis, MO – Pagent

Oct. 14 – Kansas City, MO – Midland

Oct. 15 – Minneapolis, MN – Myth

Oct. 16 – Milwaukee, WI – Rave

Oct. 18 – Detroit, MI – Fillmore

Oct. 19 – Toronto, CAN – Sound Academy

Oct. 21 – Montreal, CAN – Olympia

Oct. 22 – Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory

Oct. 23 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

Oct. 27 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

Oct. 29 – Richmond, VA – The National

Oct. 31 – Live Oak, FL – Suwannee Hulaween

Nov. 1 – New Orleans, LA – Voodoo Festival

Nov. 2 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Nov. 5 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Landing

Nov. 7 – Miami, FL – Fillmore

Nov. 8 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock

Nov. 9 – Raleigh, NC – Ritz

Nov. 10 – Charlotte, NC – Fillmore

Nov. 12 – Houston, TX – Bayou

Nov. 13 – Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom

Nov. 15 – Albuquerque, NM – Santa Ana Star Center

Nov. 16 – Denver, CO – Fillmore

Nov. 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Nov. 23 – San Diego, CA – Soma

Nov. 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

