Entertainment News
#RelationshipGoals: Eve’s Family Vacay Makes Married Life Look Amazing

Eve has found true love.

Source: Imeh Akpanudosen / Getty

Eve‘s been on vacation with her billionaire husband Maximillion Cooper and step-children for the past week and she makes married life look fun! The couple just celebrated their 1 year anniversary in June and they’re definitely still in their honeymoon phase.

Check out the amazing family photos below:

We love that Eve is so happy in love with her blended family! But sis, can we get some music?

We had to ask.

#RelationshipGoals: Eve’s Family Vacay Makes Married Life Look Amazing was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Eve

