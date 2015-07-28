CLOSE
Khloe Kardashian Defends Her Sister’s Underage Relationship

Is Khloe wrong for condoning Kylie's underage relationship?

2015 NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Upfront

Source: Donna Ward / Getty

Khloe Kardashian was especially open in her recent interview with Complex Magazine. The youngest Kardashian sister covers the August/September issue of the glossy, bearing her round bottom in a back shot that belongs on the back of a classic King Magazine fold.

Instagram Photo

In said article, Khloe opens up about her estranged relationship with French Montana, sleeping with older men at a young age and the time she was grossed out after hearing her mother have sex.

Here’s her most candid quotes:

Instagram Photo

“I think at 16 I was probably f–king someone that was in their twenties, for sure,” she said revealed. “I wouldn’t say I was even dating, probably just sleeping with them. But again Kylie is not a normal 17-year-old. You’re not gonna say, ‘Hey, so what are you doing this weekend?’ and have her say, ‘Having a slumber party at my girlfriend’s,’ or ‘Going to prom.’ That’s not what Kylie does. Kylie is taking business meetings and bought her first house, or she’s going on a private plane with Karl Lagerfeld to take a meeting. That’s not even what people do in their thirties. It’s a rare circumstance, so let’s treat this as a special case.”

Instagram Photo

“I am a lion and these are my cubs,” she said about her family. “Don’t f*ck with my cubs because I will rip your head off.”

Instagram Photo

“My mom is living the good life right now, ” she said. “When I found out she was dating, or even texting back and forth, it was so weird to see her giggly … And it is disgusting. It’s awkward. Why is a 32-year-old, or whatever he is, why is he talking to a 50-fabulous-something woman? That’s just — and I say it to her all the time — weird. Hearing them have sex is wild and I’m traumatized.”

As for her divorce with Lamar Odom, Khloe says the former NBA baller is “one of the best people” she’s ever met and “even if I had it for five years or whatever, it was the best ever and I’m grateful I did. Some people don’t get that [love] ever and I had that magic for a long time.”

She also said she and French Montana remained cool. “If someone has seen my vagina, I think it’s OK that I say hi and give him a hug hello.”

And then there’s that.

Khloe Displays Her Bodacious Bod On Complex + Her Sexiest IG Photos

Continue reading Khloe Kardashian Defends Her Sister’s Underage Relationship

Khloe Kardashian Defends Her Sister’s Underage Relationship was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Khloe Kardashian , Kim Kardashian , kylie jenner

photos
