Khloe Kardashian Defends Her Sister’s Underage Relationship

Khloe Kardashian was especially open in her recent interview with Complex Magazine. The youngest Kardashian sister covers the August/September issue of the glossy, bearing her round bottom in a back shot that belongs on the back of a classic King Magazine fold.
In said article, Khloe opens up about her estranged relationship with French Montana, sleeping with older men at a young age and the time she was grossed out after hearing her mother have sex.
Here’s her most candid quotes:
“I think at 16 I was probably f–king someone that was in their twenties, for sure,” she said revealed. “I wouldn’t say I was even dating, probably just sleeping with them. But again Kylie is not a normal 17-year-old. You’re not gonna say, ‘Hey, so what are you doing this weekend?’ and have her say, ‘Having a slumber party at my girlfriend’s,’ or ‘Going to prom.’ That’s not what Kylie does. Kylie is taking business meetings and bought her first house, or she’s going on a private plane with Karl Lagerfeld to take a meeting. That’s not even what people do in their thirties. It’s a rare circumstance, so let’s treat this as a special case.”
“I am a lion and these are my cubs,” she said about her family. “Don’t f*ck with my cubs because I will rip your head off.”
“My mom is living the good life right now, ” she said. “When I found out she was dating, or even texting back and forth, it was so weird to see her giggly … And it is disgusting. It’s awkward. Why is a 32-year-old, or whatever he is, why is he talking to a 50-fabulous-something woman? That’s just — and I say it to her all the time — weird. Hearing them have sex is wild and I’m traumatized.”
As for her divorce with Lamar Odom, Khloe says the former NBA baller is “one of the best people” she’s ever met and “even if I had it for five years or whatever, it was the best ever and I’m grateful I did. Some people don’t get that [love] ever and I had that magic for a long time.”
She also said she and French Montana remained cool. “If someone has seen my vagina, I think it’s OK that I say hi and give him a hug hello.”
And then there’s that.
Khloe Displays Her Bodacious Bod On Complex + Her Sexiest IG Photos
Source:Instagram
1 of 22
1. Khloe Covers Complex
When it comes to banging bawdies, the Kardashian sisters have the game on lock. From Kim's killer curves to Khloe's round derriere, we find no shame in ogling their goodies, which is why we can't stop staring at Khloe's recently released Complex cover. Since Khloe is our favorite Kardashian (when Kim isn't looking), we put together a gallery of her sexiest Instagram flicks. Happy scrolling…
Source:Instagram
2 of 22
2. Khloe In Complex
Source:Instagram
3 of 22
3. Khloe In Complex
Source:Instagram
4 of 22
4. Golden Glow
Source:Instagram
5 of 22
5. Celebrating 14 Million Followers
Source:Instagram
6 of 22
6. Cleavage On Fleek!
Source:Instagram
7 of 22
7. Fly From Every Angle
Source:Instagram
8 of 22
8. The Slayage Continues…
Source:Instagram
9 of 22
9. Thigh High
Source:Instagram
10 of 22
10. Daring.
Source:Instagram
11 of 22
11. Sultry.
Source:Instagram
12 of 22
12. Yes Ponytail!
Source:Instagram
13 of 22
13. Oh Me? Just Drying My Hair
Source:Instagram
14 of 22
14. Sleek
Source:Instagram
15 of 22
15. Subtle Sexy
Source:Instagram
16 of 22
16. True Blue
Source:Instagram
17 of 22
17. Chilling With No Makeup On
Source:Instagram
18 of 22
18. Slaying The Game
Source:Instagram
19 of 22
19. When No One Is Looking…
Source:Instagram
20 of 22
20. Blonde Bombshell
Source:Instagram
21 of 22
21. Outshine The Brightest
Source:Instagram
22 of 22
22. Serving Even When She's A Cartoon
RELATED STORIES:
Khloe Kardashian Twerks At Kylie Jenner’s Surprise Graduation Party
Khloe Kardashian Finalizes Divorce From Lamar Odom
This Is What Trina Thinks About Khloe Kardashian Dating Her Ex James Harden
Khloe Kardashian Defends Her Sister’s Underage Relationship was originally published on hellobeautiful.com